LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Board members met on Thursday evening to find solutions to curb chronic absenteeism across the school district.

During the board meeting, leaders shared that 39% of students are not in school for at least 10% of the year.

The district is now working to figure out why students are missing classes, and better connect with those children.

A CCSD report recently released showed that chronic absenteeism is a major problem since the pandemic started and the district is far from reaching its goal to reduce student absences.

In 2020-2021, the rate was just shy of 34%. Prior to the pandemic, chronic absenteeism was at 20.7%.

In 2019, the district set a goal in its five-year strategic plan to reduce chronic absenteeism from 20.7% to 16% by 2024.