LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County released its audit of the Animal Foundation on Friday, July 28 to the public. The report helps determine if the non-profit shelter is using at least $5 million of taxpayer dollars the way it’s supposed to.

The 18-page report states that overall, the Animal Foundation is complying with the terms of the Animal Shelter Services agreement. However, it also states there is room for improvement.

The report showed that 24,215 animals were taken in during 2022. The shelter euthanized 4,205 animals that same year. The audit said they are not needlessly putting animals down despite capacity and staffing issues.

The authors of the report believe that the Animal Foundation overstates how full its shelters are to Clark County Animal Protection Services to discourage drop-offs. The county says to fix this issue the shelter should bring on more staff to help take in animals, do a better job figuring out how many animals they can take, and improve communication with Clark County Animal Protection Services.

The Animal Foundation said they are doing all they can to get more workers and that they want to get rid of the old way of communicating, something that Animal Protection Services agrees with.

Another issue brought up in the report is the small gap for emergency vets being on hand for an hour on the weekdays and two hours on the weekend. The Animal Foundation disagreed and said they have veterinarians on call 24/7.

The Animal Foundation sent 8 News Now a statement that said:

“We thank Clark County for the thorough and comprehensive audit they performed and are pleased that the findings overwhelmingly support that The Animal Foundation is in compliance with the Shelter Services Agreement. This audit confirms the high standard of care provided by The Animal Foundation in pursuit of our mission to save the lives of all healthy and treatable animals in the Las Vegas Valley.”

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman of Ward 2, long a critic of the Animal Foundation, sent 8 News Now a statement regarding the audit:

“I am not surprised that Clark County’s audit of the operations of the Animal Foundation uncovered shortfalls in providing required veterinary coverage and the delivery of annual reports required by contract. However, the more significant issues facing The Animal Foundation involve areas not covered by the audit. The first one is the skyrocketing euthanasia rate. In May of this year alone, we saw a 72% increase in dog euthanasia cases over the already high previous year that led to the deaths of over 240 dogs in one month. The other crisis is their failure to serve as an open intake shelter. As of today, their website states the earliest appointment to surrender a found animal is September 10th, and the earliest to surrender your own animal is December 10th. The Animal Foundation is failing in its primary mission to provide a safe place for animals. The situation is forcing the overwhelmed rescues to pick up the pieces. And these are the reasons I will continue to fight for the City of Las Vegas to operate its own shelter to provide the kind of facility our city deserves.”

Clark County said overall the Animal Foundation is complying with the terms of the Animal Services Agreement which expires in 2025.

As for the long waits to be able to drop off animals at the Animal Foundation, the Foundation said it was due to staffing and capacity issues. Because of this, they went to an appointment system. Something Clark County said is allowed but something they would like to change in the future when they revisit this agreement.

To read the full report, click here.