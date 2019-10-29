Clark County residents scramble to get property tax issue under control

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People in Clark County are paying higher property taxes, and many don’t realize it. After 8 News Now broke the story last Thursday, people scrambled to fix the problem.

Residents said a second reminder from the county would have been the best option in order to avoid this problem.

Grace Shirley Benrud, who lives near Summerlin, is one of those hit with the tax increase. She has lived in the Valley since 1996 and knows what comes in the mail from the county is important. But Benrud and her husband have both undergone cancer treatment recently.

“Because I’m so sick, I told him I’ll just deal with that later, we’ll talk about it,” she said.

It turns out Benrud and many others who did not fill out the routine form from spring 2018 are faced with fixing the problem. Homeowners needed to confirm their home is their primary address. If the form was not filled out, homeowners’ property tax was increased from 3 percent to the max cap of 4.8 percent.

8 News Now spoke to the assessor’s office on Thursday, and they confirmed this information. We tried to inquire as to why many didn’t know about this form today, but we are waiting to hear back.

To check the status of your property tax information, visit the Clark County Treasurer office’s website.