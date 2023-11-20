LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first flu-related death of the season has been reported in Clark County.

A news release from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced the death of a man in his 60s, urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu. During holiday gatherings flu can easily spread, and the death comes amid reports of increasing hospitalizations involving people with flu symptoms, according to SNHD.

“This death is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to this man’s family and friends,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD Health Officer, said in a Monday news release. “Unfortunately, the flu can be a serious illness causing severe illness and deaths each year. I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine and to practice healthy habits to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Nevada Hospital Association noted rising numbers of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases last week, but the last report currently available from SNHD is from the week of Oct. 22-28.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine each year.

Older adults, younger children, pregnant people, and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from the flu, according to SNHD. People who care for children who are too young to get the flu vaccine should get vaccinated instead. Flu vaccines are available at Health District clinics as well as doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout Southern Nevada.

SNHD encourages people to take steps to stay healthy. Simple measures can help prevent the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Wash hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if

soap and water are not available. Stay home when sick and limit contact with others.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue away after using it.

Take a COVID-19 test if flu-like symptoms develop.

Take antiviral drugs for flu if prescribed by a doctor.

The Health District Influenza Snapshot and Influenza Report by Age Group is available each week at

www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/news-info/statistics-surveillance-reports/influenzasurveillance/.