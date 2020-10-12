Clark County reports all mail ballots have been taken to the Post Office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says all mail ballots for registered voters in the county have been delivered to the post office.

He says the United States Postal Service has their own system for actually delivering the ballots, based on ZIP code.

But Gloria says he believes most of the ballots has been delivered — or are in the mail right now.

Voters have already started to mail in — or drop off — their completed ballots.

Gloria says things are going smoothly, and he’s encouraged by what he’s seeing.

“It’s been a steady stream here at the election department for people taking advantage of the drop off location,” Gloria said. “It’s a little early to say yet as far as what the U.S. Post Office is getting. As we go through this week, I think we’ll have a better indication.”

The Clark County Election Office is one of a six places in the valley where you can drop off your mail ballots. The other five places are all government offices, including Las Vegas City Hall.

In-person early voting starts this Saturday, Oct. 17, and runs until Oct. 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Every polling place for early voting and on Election Day will also act as a mail ballot drop-off site.

What happens if someone doesn’t get a mail ballot? Clark County officials say all voters should receive their mail ballots by Oct. 17 — this Saturday. If you don’t get it by then, call the Clark County Election Department.