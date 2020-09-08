Clark County reports 8 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a total of eight cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). All eight cases are reported in children under the age of 14, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

All eight were hospitalized and have been discharged.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

Symptoms can include:

Fever

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

neck pain

rash

bloodshot eyes

fataigue

The heatlh district said it’s important to note that not all children will have the same symptoms. If a child does develop symptoms, parents should contact a health care provider immediately and if the child is having any trouble breathing or having severe chest or stomach pain, parents should seek emergency care.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Treatment includes supportive care for symptoms and various medications to treat the inflammation.