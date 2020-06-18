NEW: Clark County reports 217 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is reporting one new COVID-19 related death Thursday morning as cases increased by 217 in the last 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The health district is now reporting a total of 387 deaths and 9,535 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

There are currently 12,076 confirmed cases in Nevada. Two new deaths were added overnight, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 475.

Of the 237 new cases reported in the state Thursday, 217 of them are in Clark County.

According to SNHD, 1,367 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada and Clark County both saw their largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Tuesday since first reporting data in March. The number of cases in Clark County grew by 342 from Monday to Tuesday and exceeded the 9,000-mark, while the cases in Nevada grew by 379.

The second-largest increase in cases for the county in a 24-hour period was 242, reported on Saturday, June 13. The previous largest single-day increase of cases reported in Nevada was 295 on May 22. On Tuesday’s record-day, the state saw its eighth-highest number of tests recorded in a 24-hour period, with 6,301 tests conducted.

Nevada has recorded some of its highest case increases in the past week, with its second-highest jump in cases on Thursday, June 11 with 277, and its third-highest jump in cases on Friday, June 12 with 270.

Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday. Because of this, the Governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day, according to the state’s data.

The DHHS reported Wednesday that 6,002 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The third-highest number of tests was recorded on Thursday, June 11 with 7,487 tests. As of Wednesday, a total of 260,801 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

State officials are closely watching several measurements, including the number of patients currently in intensive care, and how many patients are using ventilators. Those numbers have been trending downward for two months, but any spike could indicate that hospitals need more resources.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 16.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 6,965 recovered cases; that’s 74.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,765 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 14 in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

