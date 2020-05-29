Clark County reopening facilities June 1 with new health and safety measures in place

The Clark County Government Center and other County facilities will begin to reopen to the public on Monday, June 1. According to a note on the County’s website, everything is reopening with comprehensive enhanced health and safety measures in place in keeping with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan.

Clark County’s Las Vegas-area community and recreation centers will also open in a limited capacity on June 1. It’ll be open for open recreation and so that people can register for upcoming programs.

But, centers in Clark County that cater to seniors will take a little longer to open.

The County’s aquatic facilities are expected to open later in June at a reduced capacity to abide by the social distancing guidelines. However, the actual date has yet to be announced.

Playgrounds will continue to remain closed, but Splash pads will open on Monday, June 1. Dog parks and equestrian arenas are already open for public use. Limited summer camp enrollment also begins Monday, June 1.

The Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center and the Clark County Museum will reopen Monday, June 1. The Clark County Shooting Complex will reopen Wednesday, June 3 on a limited basis; please call ahead for details at (702) 455-2000.

For more information on Clark County offices that will reopen on June 1, go here.