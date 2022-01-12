Clark County reminds public to take its short-term rental survey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While vacation rentals are the trend in other cities it’s a different story in Southern Nevada. Short-term rentals are currently not permitted in unincorporated Clark County. However, the Nevada Legislature has passed a new bill that requires the county to regulate short-term rentals by July 1.

In December a public survey from the county was launched to get input from the public on an ordinance that will be drafted to strike a balance between the right of Airbnb operators to rent out their places on a short-term basis versus protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods.

With Assembly Bill 363 it would require a minimum distance of 500 ft. between any two short-term rentals as opposed to a current Las Vegas ordinance which requires 660 ft. of space between each residential property.

The proposal could also override a city mandate that requires a homeowner to occupy the rental property.