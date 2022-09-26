LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County has made a statement in response to the release of information on its election poll workers that the Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit over.

On Sept. 20, the RNC filed a lawsuit against Clark County, its election department, and the county registrar to release information they say is being withheld. The lawsuit asks a judge to force the county to release the partisan breakdown and political affiliation of the county’s poll workers.

According to the RNC, on Thursday the county’s election department and registrar began sharing information on poll workers for the 2022 primary and upcoming general election.

The lawsuit claims that all registered poll workers should not be of the same political party, however, there is no evidence that poll workers are of all the same party in Clark County.

On Monday, a Clark County spokesman gave a statement to 8 News Now stating they did not give the RNC any names of poll workers.

“Clark County has not provided the RNC with information about individual poll workers. The County takes seriously the privacy of our poll workers to protect these citizens from harassment, threats, and other forms of intimidation. The integrity of our election process is critical and so is ensuring that those who are working to uphold the rights of all citizens to exercise their right to vote are not threatened by others who wish to unravel our election process. We are in receipt of the RNC’s lawsuit and will respond through our legal process.” Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman

An independent audit of the Clark County Election Department released this summer found no issues regarding how Nevada’s largest county processes mail-in ballots.

A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.