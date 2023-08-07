LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has released a list of upcoming traffic restrictions along with construction projects in and around the Resort Corridor.

Clark County posted the upcoming projects on X, formerly known as Twitter. The construction projects and designated traffic restrictions are below.

Formula 1

Mon 8/7 to Wed 8/9 from 4 a.m. to 4p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard, Siren’s Cove to Bellagio: 2 northbound lanes open, 1 southbound lane open

Thurs 8/10 at 1 a.m. to Fri at 8 a.m. Las Vegas Boulevard, Siren’s Cove to Bellagio: 2 northbound lanes open, 1 southbound lane open Mirage and Caesars driveways closed Flamingo Road eastbound and westbound fully closed at Las Vegas Boulevard — no Las Vegas Boulevard access from eastbound Flamingo, 1 lane open to Las Vegas Boulevard from westbound Flamingo

Additional closures Las Vegas Boulevard southbound, Flamingo to Harmon Harmon east- and westbound, Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval



Las Vegas Boulevard Phase E and F

Work hours: nightly, Sun 8/6 to Thurs 8/10, midnight to 9 a.m.

Work zone: Bellagio to Aria southbound: 1 lane closed, Tropicana to Aria northbound: 1 lane open

Tropicana Avenue

Work hours: nightly, Sun 8/6 to Thurs 8/10, midnight to 9a.m.

Work zone: Koval to Las Vegas Boulevard: 2 lanes open eastbound or westbound with alternating closures

Frank Sinatra Drive

Work hours: Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Work zone: near Mandalay Bay parking garage, including Russel Road loop: full road closure in both directions. South of Reno: Local Business access only

Valley View Boulevard

Work hours: starting Aug. 8 at midnight, 24/7 for 6 months

Work zone: Martin Avenue to Maule Avenue at I-215 fully closed north- and southbound

Las Vegas Boulevard phase B

Work hours: nightly, Sun 8/6 to Thurs, 8/10, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work zone: I-215 to Dewey northbound: 1 lane open

For those interested, the Resort Corridor website has more information and dates.