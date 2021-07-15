Clark County releases draft of Master Plan, asks for more public input

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 193-page draft of Clark County’s Master Plan is available for public review.

The draft marks a new direction for the county — a complete rewrite based on core values that will guide policy.

The draft Master Plan was created as part of the “Transform Clark County” initiative launched in 2020, and the county is inviting residents to review it and provide input at one of two virtual meetings Aug. 3, 3-4:30 p.m., and Aug. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Register online at www.TransformClarkCounty.com. Input also may be provided by emailing TransformClarkCounty@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Related Content New Master Plan, development regulations goal of Clark County project

The draft is available here:

“We need a clear vision for making our community more livable and sustainable,” said Commissioner Justin Jones, a vocal advocate for the updates. “Guided by public input over the past year, the draft master plan will help Clark County achieve that vision over the coming years.”

The updated Master Plan will serve as a policy guide for the growth and physical development of Clark County over the coming decades and will inform subsequent updates to the Development Code.

The completion of the Master Plan rewrite is expected this fall. Adoption of the Development Code will occur in late 2022.

“We all want to see our community quality of life improve,” said Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “The work that goes into this roadmap for the future will help get us there.”