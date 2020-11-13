Clark County Registrar of Voters will make final official ballot report Friday afternoon, 60K ballots being verified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there was a delay in making their report on a large chunk of ballots to the Secretary of State Thursday because some Nevada counties had yet to finish reporting which delayed Clark County’s election workers.

“We have received the information we need from the Secretary in the past 20 minutes and so we’ve begun that process,” he said during his Friday morning news briefing.

Gloria’s team will now spend Friday verifying some 60,000 provisional ballots against the records of 16 other Nevada counties to make sure there are no duplicate ballots counted. The ballots that pass verification will be then entered into the system later Friday.

Gloria said there were 1,502 signature cure ballots that weren’t counted because voters did not contact the election department to verify their signature.