Clark County Registrar of Voters prepares for early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters is preparing for early voting for the state of Nevada. Tuesday morning, Joseph Gloria briefed county commissioners on the matter.

This year, Clark County increased the number of sites by 25 percent for early voting in the primary and general election.

“That means that there will be more opportunity there will be more sites available during the 14 day period for voters to get out and cast their vote early,” Joseph Gloria, Clark County Registrar of Voters said.

Starting in 2020, Nevada has same day registration. All voters need to do is show up with a valid Nevada driver’s license or ID to register during the early voting period or on election day.

Permanent mail ballots are also now available to all voters, not just those ages 65 and over, or disabled.

The Nevada Democratic caucus is on Feb. 22. There are four days of early voting between Feb. 15 and 18.