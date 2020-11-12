Clark County Registrar of Voters to give update on final day of ballot counting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will give his daily update at 10 a.m. on the status of ballot counting.

Yesterday, he said the county is expected to officially finish counting all votes from the 2020 election, barring any last-minute requests for a recount.

“We’ve been on track with everything. I started from the beginning, we will finish on time. So, we’ll be ready to do whatever comes our way.”

In the event a recount is requested in one of the close races, the county will have five days to get that done.