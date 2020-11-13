Clark County Registrar of Voters will make final official ballot report Friday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there was a delay in making their report on ballots to the Secretary of State Thursday because some Nevada counties had yet to finish reporting which delayed Clark County’s election workers.

Gloria said there are 1,502 signature cure ballots that couldn’t be verified without having information from the other counties to make sure there were no duplicate ballots.

“We have received the information we need from the Secretary in the past 20 minutes and so we’ve begun that process,” he said during his Friday morning news briefing.