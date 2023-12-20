LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Program is recruiting lifeguards, cashiers, and swim instructors at several facilities throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Those 15 years and older can submit part-time applications online. After applications are received, candidates will be interviewed and required to perform pre-requisite skills for the lifeguard class.

Those skills include fifty yards of freestyle swimming, fifty yards of freestyle swimming with a lifeguard rescue tube, one-minute treading water without using hands, and the retrieval of a ten-pound object from the bottom of the pool.

Candidates who meet the prerequisites will be hired and paid to attend lifeguard training.

For more information call 702-455-1708 or visit this website.

Clark County operates 13 aquatic facilities including pools in Indiana Springs, Laughlin, Logandale and Overton.

Seasonal pools are open to the public in May, June, July, and August and indoor pools are open all year.