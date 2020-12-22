Clark County receives just 300 of 8,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Of 8,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to Nevada, Clark County received just 300, according to information from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

This comes as Clark County accounted for nearly 80% of Nevada’s 1,939 new COVID cases reported Monday.

According to a DHHS public information officer, Carson City received the most, with 2,200 doses. Elko was second in line, with 1,200 doses.

The dose allotment was listed as following:

Small vaccine dose numbers are not new. Just last week, we learned Nevada’s second allocation of Pfizer’s vaccine would consist of 17,550 doses, down from the 30,255 it originally anticipated. This is a 42% drop.