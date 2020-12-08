Clark County reaches milestone, 400K COVID-19 tests performed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reached a new milestone when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, UMC, the National Guard and other community partners have conducted 401,105 COVID-19 tests since May.

“Testing is an important tool in our ongoing response to this pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “However, as the case counts, hospitalizations and deaths increase in our community, we cannot lose sight of the fact that each number reported represents someone’s family member or friend. I urge everyone to continue to take the preventive measures necessary to protect themselves and help slow the spread of the virus.”

Testing numbers increased in recent weeks as the holiday season began. Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10, at Centennial High School located at 10200 Centennial Pkwy. in Northwest Las Vegas. The walk-in site will be located inside the school’s auxiliary gym and will operate from 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

Testing is also offered free to anyone at the following sites:

Cashman Center (in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows UNLV Stan Fulton Building (801 E. Flamingo Road on the southeast corner of University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays (closed Fridays and Saturdays)

An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms is located in the ballroom on the first floor. Those arriving at the site who are symptomatic will be diverted to a testing area in the courtyard outside the entrance of the building.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows Drive-thru testing site at Texas Station (located in the parking garage on the south side of the property off Rancho Drive at 2101 Texas Star Lane) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Does NOT offer appointments — tests offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. (site is open as late as 4 p.m. but may close sooner if daily allotment of tests has been reached). The site has a capacity to offer 2,000 tests per day.

Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at check-in at all sites. Names, birth dates and a contact number are required as part of the registration process.

Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people if you have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath; you have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19; you were in a setting where you were exposed to a large crowd and people were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing; you are planning to visit someone at high risk for COIVD-19 illness, including people 65 years of age and older or people with serious medical conditions.

Health officials also urge people to get flu shots this fall to protect health and reduce potential impacts to the local medical system. Those who are at higher risk of complications from the flu also are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. Risk factors include people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. Health official recommend the following actions for everyone to reduce community spread of all viruses: