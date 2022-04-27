LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County ranks as the 6th healthiest Nevada county, according to annual County Health Rankings presented by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The County Rankings provide a snapshot of local health data to demonstrate that where people live influences their health and lifespan. Seven new accountable measures were introduced for communities to consider in the rankings this year, including COVID-19 age-adjusted mortality, living wages, childcare cost burden, childcare centers, gender pay gap, school functioning adequacy, and school segregation.

One finding of the rankings shows that in Clark County, a family with two children spends an average of 30% of its average household income on childcare, and that childcare costs pose an even more significant burden when considering racial and ethnic disparities.

In Clark County, a Black family has a median household income of $41,900, compared to the median household income of $69,000 for a white family.

It was also noted in the Community Health Assessment (CHA) that the median household income in Clark County was lower than Nevada and the United States medians, which is reflected in the health rankings.

According to the CHA, areas with lower household income can be associated with negative health effects, including lower life expectancy, increased rates of disease, and less access to healthy foods.

The rankings are compiled and released each year using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI). You can find the full health rankings report and influencing factors through this link.