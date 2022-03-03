LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report by Backgroundchecks.org named Clark County as having the 19th highest gun-related death rate of all large U.S. counties.

Clark County had 16.2 gun-related deaths per 100,000, and 375 total gun-related deaths in 2020, marking a 15.4% increase from 2019, according to the analysis.

Of all mid-size U.S. counties, Washoe county ranked 38th in gun-related deaths.

The report found that overall in the United States, there were 45,221 gun-related deaths in 2020, a 14% increase from 2019. Additionally, over the past three years, more than three in four homicides in the country (76.4%) involved a gun.

The data collected by the report came from the CDC’S WONDER database of public health data from 2020.

In the United States from 2019 to 2020, the FBI also found a 5.6% increase in overall crime, and the CDC found a 30% increase in the murder rate.

To view the full report, visit this link.