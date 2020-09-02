Clark County provides update on COVID-19 efforts, pushes for stronger collaboration between local leaders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders pledged to collaborate more and get the valley’s economy moving again safely during a Las Vegas City Council meeting Wednesday.

There’s been some friction between some members of the City Council and the Governor’s COVID-19 Response Team.

On Wednesday, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick provided updates and asked for stronger collaboration between all leaders.

Chairwoman Kirkpatrick has helped write reopening guidelines. She says that back when the state opened into Phase Two, Nevada had an infection rate of 5.8 percent.

That number shot up to 19% as the state continued into Phase Two. Over the last four weeks, that number dropped to 13 percent.

Testing, social distancing and masks have worked.

In order for the state to get below 10%, which is where the federal government wants every state to be, Kirkpatrick says everyone needs to work together.

She wants the City of Las Vegas to have a more robust compliance ambassador program, and possibly, for some of its members to join webinars, so that everyone is on the same page.

“I need to go after the bad actors that are making it hard for the rest of us. I need to be able to open some convention business in a phased approach. I’d like to open up some churches,” Chairwoman Kirkpatrick said.

“We’re in something that’s so much bigger and one thing I do want to say right from the onset in March, mid March, we weren’t broken. We would not have created this community had we been a place that repeatedly had huge problems with disease,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

Mayor Goodman did agree that leaders need to come together to find solutions.

.@mayoroflasvegas thanks @MKNVspeaks for helping orchestrate the efforts against #COVID19, but says we “weren’t broken” when our economy shut down without a plan back in March. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IEaSSZxqDX — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) September 2, 2020

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck addressed the need for the “Stop, Swab & Go!” initiative that’s providing 60,000 free additional COVID-19 tests, thanks to funding from a federal program.

Steinbeck said while some people in other states are waiting upwards of five hours to get a test, the wait here in Clark County is about five to 10 minutes right now.