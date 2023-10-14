LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prosecutor for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office faces two felony charges including statutory sexual sexual seduction, court records showed.

On Friday Henderson police arrested Tanner Castro, deputy district attorney for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, on charges of luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct and statutory sexual seduction, according to court records.

Castro posted bail on Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

8 News Now reached out to the Clack County District Attorney’s Office and Castro for a statement and did not receive a response.