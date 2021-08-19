Clark County proposes trial run of $100 vaccine incentive for eligible population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is moving forward with a trial run of paying people $100 to get the vaccine.

Currently, just under half of the eligible population in Clark County is fully vaccinated.

The trial run incentive will give commissioners a chance to see if a $100 push is enough of a reason for people to get their shot.

8 News Now spoke to several people in the community to get their opinion on the heated topic.

Rob Pavlowski a Las Vegas resident said he isn’t so sure it is enough money, “I do not believe it is going to make a difference. $100? People just spend that eating out one night.”

“I think people are resisting and I don’t think money will make a difference,” said Denise Pray a Las Vegas visitor.

Regardless, commissioners say they want to give the incentive idea a shot by picking one weekend in September to give it a trial run.

The plan is to give out $100 to 1,000 people who get their doses on the selected weekend.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom initially brought up the idea after noticing other cities across the country having success with a similar program.

“The key is to see if it works, it is just a pilot program based on what happened in other cities it will work,” Segerblom said.

“In Minnesota, the numbers went up several hundred percent, New York City did 50,000, Colombus, Ohio, Colorado Springs all around the country places have been trying it really increased turn out,” he adds.

The money for the incentive plan is expected to come from the county’s $440M American Relief fund.

“I am hoping that the governor will step up and match our $100,000 and going forward if it works, let’s do it,” said Segerblom.

He also hopes the incentive plan will help focus on areas where vaccination rates are lower.

Some believe those who want to get the vaccine will get it without the incentive.

Everybody is so polarized right now, I really think that it won’t matter,” said Pray.

The exact weekend and locations to roll out the plan have not yet been announced.

Segerblom says that more incentive plans could continue down the road if the initial plan draws in success.