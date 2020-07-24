Clark County program helps residents in need with housing costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County residents who need help paying their housing costs have a place to turn, thanks to the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP). The program serves those who have fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the program’s website, assistance levels are based on the availability of CARES Act grant funding and an individual household assessment.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be current residents of Clark County

Demonstrate COVID-19’s impact on them

People living in public housing or receiving subsidies from another rental assistance program are ineligible.

If you are seeking mortgage assistance, you should first apply to the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation (NAHAC). If you are unable to get assistance through NAHAC, you may still apply for CHAP.

Others seeking help may apply to one of Clark County’s partner agencies. The county warns to apply to only one, as speaking to several could cause a significant delay in processing your application. For a list of these agencies, click here.

Applicants must produce the following documentation when trying to determine eligibility:

Photo ID, regardless of state origin

Copies of bank statements

Verification of household members through lease agreement or identification

Documentation to support COVID-19 financial impact that resulted in one of the following: Loss of employment Reduction in work hours Furlough from employment Reduction in income/salary due to reduced business revenue

Documentation of financial impact includes but is not limited to: Past paystubs prior to COVID-19 and current paystubs Proof of Unemployment Insurance Benefits Bank statements indicating loss in income 2019 filed tax return

Other documents that indicate a loss/reduction in income due to the pandemic For self-employed or business owners: Copies of bank statements beginning February 2020 and 2019 filed income tax return Participating Landlord Verification Form Client COVID-19 impact Statement



If you are applying for rental or mortgage assistance, you must also provide:

Copy of current lease or mortgage statement in the name of the person (or other household member) requesting assistance

If you are applying for utility assistance, you must provide:

Copy of current utility bill in the name of the person (or another household member) requesting assistance

Clark County notes that applications will be accepted until funds are depleted.