Clark County primary election ballots due Tuesday night

Voting ballot: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures on paper and pen with glasses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking for Clark County voters to cast their ballots in the primary election, which wraps up Tuesday, June 9.

To be counted, the county says ballots must be received by the County Election Department by 7 p.m. Tuesday or put in the regular mail and postmarked on or before June 9.

There are a number of ways to send in your ballots:

Voters may put their mail ballot in the postage-paid envelope that came with it and then put their ballot in the regular mail.

in the postage-paid envelope that came with it and then put their ballot in the regular mail. Voters may also choose to bring their ballot to one of the many ballot drop-off sites open during the next few days. All of the ballot drop-off locations will be open on Tuesday. A list of those sites and their scheduled open times is available on the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

County voters who need a new ballot because the one mailed to them was lost or destroyed, and County residents who still need to register to vote can go to one of three locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday:

Desert Breeze Community Center at 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Paradise Recreation Center at 4775 S. McLeod Drive, or The Election Department main office at 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas.

The 2020 Primary Election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot in Clark County in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All voters registered in the county were mailed ballots last month, and the Election Department has already received more than 100,000 ballots from voters.

The county stresses that for those who have not yet voted to follow all the directions on the ballot, especially the requirement that they sign the outside of the envelope provided. This signature will be used to verify that the ballot was completed by the voter.

More information about the primary is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote and at www.MailitinNevada.com. Voters with questions may also contact the Election Department at (702) 455-VOTE (8683).

On election night, the county expects to release partial results showing vote totals for ballots received before election day. Ballots received on election day and ballots received in the mail that are postmarked on or before June 9, will be counted through June 16 as required by state law.

Unofficial final results of the primary election should be released by Clark County late in the day on June 16.