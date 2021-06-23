Clark County presents ‘Sizable’ art exhibit in Government Center Rotunda

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County’s Public Art Office is presenting the ‘Sizable’ exhibit in the Government Center on 500 South Grand Central Pkwy near Charleston Boulevard and the I-15 freeway.

The Clark County Public Art Office presents “SIZABLE,” a selection of small size, big idea artworks created by thirty-eight local artists tasked with keeping their artworks under twelve inches in every dimension.

“SIZABLE” will be on display Monday, June 21 through Thursday, July 29 at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda.

An artist reception will be provided on Thursday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the art office, the artworks use inventive media such as aluminum, cellophane, charcoal, photography, ceramic, and paint.

“Clark County is home to an abundance of talented artists and creators,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “This exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to view big concepts in a small format without limitations.”