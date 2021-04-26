Clark County prepares for ease of COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After more than year of COVID-19 restrictions that have impacted businesses, Las Vegas is moving closer to normal operations.

This is the final week of state control, before regulations are handed over to counties. On Saturday, May 1, Clark County plans to make changes which were approved by the commission last week.

Some of the changes include:

Expanding capacity from 50% to 80%

Reducing social distancing from 6 to 3 feet

Restaurants will be allowed to seat 12 instead of six at a table

Buffets will reopen

Food sampling will be allowed

Dayclubs and nightclubs will reopen

Dance floors, however, are still prohibited until the county’s first-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%. As of last week, the county was just shy of the 50% mark.

Here is a link to the mitigation plan for Clark County.

When the county hits 60% of all people having at least one dose, all social distancing and capacity limits will go away.