LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New Year’s Eve 2023 is expected to be a popular wedding date in Las Vegas.

To help couples choosing to tie the knot in the wedding capital of the world Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya opened up a pop-up marriage license bureau at Harry Reid International Airport from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

Because New Year’s Eve includes a rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3 it is considered an especially appealing date by many planning their wedding day.

The occasion marks the fifth time the Clerk’s Office opened a temporary Marriage License Bureau at the airport.

Located at Terminal 1 near baggage claim and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, the pop-up marriage license bureau enables couples arriving at Harry Reid International Airport to skip going to the downtown office to obtain their marriage documents.

The temporary office will issue marriage licenses and vow renewal certificates and will accept credit card or debit payments. Couples using the pop-up location will also receive an exclusive NYE-themed keepsake to take with them for the wedding ceremony.

It is important to note the marriage license bureau locations will issue the paperwork – marriage certificates, and vow renewal certificates however, no weddings will take place at the locations. The pop-up service is solely a place for couples to pick up their documents before getting married.

(Photo Courtesy: Wedding Capital of the World)

“We always strive to make the process as easy as possible for couples, and bringing the pop-up marriage license bureau to the airport streamlines the process for couples allowing them more time to experience Las Vegas’ wonderful New Year’s Eve excitement,” Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County Clerk said. “New Year’s Eve is already one of Las Vegas’ most popular wedding dates, and adding the magic date of 1-2-3-1-2-3 gives couples, even more, to celebrate on this historic night.”

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married are encouraged to fill out a marriage license pre-application, which can be found through the County Clerk’s website at weddings.vegas.

After completing the application online, the couple will be issued a reference number that they can show to the Deputy Clerk at any branch of the Marriage License Bureau. Couples seeking a marriage license need to show proper identification, such as a driver’s license or passport (a complete list of allowed identification and other information is available through the Clerk’s web page). Marriage licenses cost $102.

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the Clark County Clerk’s Office, issues about 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is the busiest in the world.