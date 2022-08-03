LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Park Police Department discovered a backpack filled with crack cocaine at Lewis Family Park on Monday evening.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, CCPPD officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park near East Sahara Avenue and South Hollywood Boulevard. According to police, the stolen vehicle was located shortly after, however, it was blocks away from the original point of theft.

During the area search, officers located a black backpack that had 73 individual bags of crack cocaine inside. The cocaine weighed a total of 45.97 grams, according to police.

45.97 grams of crack cocaine recovered at Lewis Family Park. (Credit: Clark County Park Police Department)

According to officers, prior to their arrival, residents in the area stated three adult males exited the vehicle with an unknown black bag and fled on foot.

The subjects have not been located however the victim of the vehicle theft was able to recover his vehicle.