Clark County School District Police cracking down on bad drivers through social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department is cracking down on bad drivers, especially those breaking the law in school zones. Instead of just a fine for the crime, you can expect a shout-out on social media.

The department now playfully posts their daily traffic stops on Facebook. Captions include a humorous description, hashtags that reference pop culture or a play on words along with a picture of the offenders’ cars. Sgt. Michael Campbell started the initiative last month. While some view it as shaming, he says the purpose is to engage and educate.

“So if we can get people to read those posts because they think hey, they may say something funny, and we pop in something educational as well, you know, they’re getting a laugh, but they’re getting a safety aspect,” Sgt. Michael Campbell said.

The department says roughly 4,000 more people now follow the page and the majority of the responses remain overwhelmingly positive. Along with drivers, the posts blast teachers as well as school bus drivers for breaking the law.

“You can go on there and see that several people are like this is the highlight of my day is to log onto Facebook and see what these guys are going to come up with next.,” Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

CCSD Police say the biggest violations in school zones include illegal u-turns, speeding, passing moving cars and drivers blocking traffic to drop off students in the middle of the road.

The department says the posts are a collaboration with the traffic unit but encourages the community to share their ideas for hashtags with them.