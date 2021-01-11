Clark County pays gas bills for 5,500+ Southern Nevada residents affected by pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is paying gas bills for more than 5,500 Southern Nevada residents who have overdue payments because of loss of employment or other economic effects stemming from the pandemic.

The county is paying for these bills with funding from the federal CARES Act.

The County says it allocated more than $1 million to pay the Southwest Gas bills of 2,427 unincorporated Clark County residents and 3,092 residents of the cities of Las Vegas (1,626), Henderson (625), North Las Vegas (828) and Boulder City (13).

Customers with past due balances for gas usage informed Southwest Gas they had been impacted by the pandemic, the county noted in a news release.

Southwest Gas will begin crediting accounts immediately and eligible customers will see the assistance payment on their next billing statement or on their accounts, the county said.

“The economic effects of the pandemic on our residents have been harsh,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We hope this provides a small measure of comfort during this difficult time for our community.”

In March 2020, Clark County and Southern Nevada cities declared a state of emergency related to the pandemic. A month later, statewide unemployment soared to 28.2 percent, the highest rate ever reported by any U.S. state. In May, the Clark County area ranked worst in the nation among similar urban areas with an unemployment rate of 29 percent, though it has fallen to 10.1 percent for November, the county said.