LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County continues to work toward rules for legal sidewalk vending, commissioners, the Southern Nevada Health Department, and law enforcement are hosting several town hall sessions across the Las Vegas valley to give an overview of Senate Bill 92, the bill that paves the way for sidewalk vending.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerbloom hosted Wednesday’s town hall, getting perspective on the problems and needs that street vendors would face.

“We don’t want to harm these small guys trying to survive, and it is part of a culture that is more important to Las Vegas than ever,” Segerbloom said. “People love it.”

Community member Al Rojas said he supports the bill and thinks the fees should be reasonable.

“Being a street vendor is the pathway to the American dream,” Rojas said.

However, Vince Queano, Director of Clark County’s Business License department, said that is their goal and that the county is considering a $45 application fee and a $150 annual fixed rate.

“We’re trying to keep the fees low,” Queano said.

The bill would legalize street vendors but require them to get state and county business licenses and a permit from the Southern Nevada Health District. There are also sanitation requirements and rules on where they can and can’t set up shop

For example, the Strip is off-limits, along with the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Vendors will have to be 1,500 feet away from resorts, large sports venues, and convention centers. However, they will have the green light in residential areas.

As for neighborhood residents or competing brick-and-mortar restaurant concerns, Segerbloom said, “Hopefully we can find a middle ground where people want them there, and they aren’t impacting the communities, the neighborhood restaurants.”

SB 92 will be passed in two phases and the county’s goal is to have the guidelines operating as early as January 2024. A sidewalk vendor task force will also enforce the rules.

Currently, street vending in Clark County is illegal, and operating without a business license is a misdemeanor and could be a $500 fine in a residential zone.

The next town hall is on Monday at Monaco Middle School. The Board of Commissioners’ public hearing and vote is set for October 3rd.

Here is a full list of the upcoming town halls: