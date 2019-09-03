Clark County Commission passes sales tax increase with 5-2 vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners passed a sales tax increase with a 5-2 vote Tuesday.

The money collected from the one-eighth of one percent increase will be used by the county for programs for education and social service programs, including initiatives to reduce truancy and homelessness, as well as funding early childhood, adult and hospitality workforce education.

The #ClarkCounty Commission just approved a 1/8 of a percent sales tax increase with money going to education and social service programs. The tax will sunset in mid-2021. County will look to set up a grant process for programs to apply for the money generated. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/GVFjYkBsqM — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 3, 2019

Initial language said 50 percent of the money would go directly to CCSD, but that was later removed.

The requirement to pass the increase was a two-thirds majority vote. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says it will go into effect in January, with money coming in by April of next year.