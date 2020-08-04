Clark County passes emergency ordinance banning housing discrimination in response to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday banning housing discrimination based on source of income and evictions related to COVID-19.

According to the county, it is now unlawful to deny any tenant equal access to the rental of a dwelling because they have a COVID-19 eviction. It is also discriminatory to deny an individual housing based on their legal source of income.

“Source of Income” and “Eviction related to COVID-19” were added to the list of prohibited bases of discrimination including:

  • Race
  • Color
  • National Origin
  • Religion
  • Sex
  • Familial Status
  • Disability

Clark County provided the following comments that may be discriminatory in relation to source of income:

  • “We don’t take people on SSI.”
  • “Two years steady employment required.”
  • “Each roommate has to make three times the rent.”
  • “We don’t give home loans unless you are employed full-time.”
  • “Don’t bother applying if you don’t have a job.”

Commissioner Justin Jones proposed the ordinance, according to a tweet from the county.

Courtesy: Clark County

