Clark County partnership helps provide mobile shower units for families, individuals in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders came together on Monday to offer a helping hand to the local homeless population by unveiling a new mobile shower center.

The shower unit is set up at The Center, located at 401 S. Maryland Pkwy, situated in the parking lot adjacent to Lewis Avenue and S. Rue 13th Street (near Charleston and Maryland Parkway).

Mobile shower unit to help the unhoused population in Clark County

The project was made possible through a partnership with the non-profit organization ‘Clean The World,’ Clark County, Caesars Entertainment, and The Caesars Foundation.

Clark County leaders hope that offering a safe place to shower can be the first step in connecting men, women, and families in need with services that can help them.

“First just the human dignity of getting a shower. Everybody should be entitled to that. But also if we can attract homeless to come to these facilities we can try to provide other services and get them back into society,” said Tick Segerblom Clark County Commissioner.