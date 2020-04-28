Clark County partners with agencies to create #InThisTogetherSNV initiative to get vital resources to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark county is partnering with a number of agencies in creating a new initiative called “In This Together SNV.” The goal is to match volunteer opportunities and donation offers as well as highlight the need to support each other during this challenging time of COVID-19. The county is using vans to drive around and pass out vital resources to those in need.

“We have some amazing community leaders and organizations that are out passing out water, knocking on doors seeing if residents need any type of essentials,” said Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, Clark Count. “Contrary to what people around the world may think about Las Vegas is that we all live in hotels, we are a community, and we’re trying to do our best to get it done.

The vans are also bringing some fun to local neighborhoods.

The Clark County Parks and Rec Department outfitted a van with DJ equipment to make it happen.

The van is already booked up with requests for a visit, so the department is working to get another one.