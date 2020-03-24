Clark County Parks provide childcare assistance to UMC employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Parks and Recreation are lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing childcare assistance to UMC employees. The department is doing so to ensure medical staff can focus on affected patients and others.

Parks and Rec also implored the public to help amid the shortage of personal protective equipment. They’re looking for donations of masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, disinfectant cleaners and digital thermometers.

If you’d like to donate, supplies may be dropped off at the Sunset Administration Office at 2601 E. Sunset Road. You can also call or email for additional ways to help, 702-455-8200 or ccparks@clarkcountynv.gov.