Clark County Parks and Recreation and partners to host ‘Food Truck Frenzy Drive-in Movie Night’ at Walnut Recreation Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Parks & Recreation, along with True Vision Cinema and Findlay Chevrolet, will present the ‘Food Truck Frenzy Drive-in Movie Night’ on Friday, June 26.

“Aladdin” is the FREE movie that will be screened from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Walnut Recreation Center parking lot located at 3075 North Walnut Road.

The doors open at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending the movie can reserved tickets online here. The screening will start at 7:45 p.m. Parking spots are limited to online reserved tickets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but after 7 p.m., non-reserved ticket holders will be allowed to park based on availability and first come first served.

The food trucks available on-site are as followed:

Pablo’s Kitchen

Hot Diggity Dog

Kona Ice

The trucks will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Other food Trucks interested in participating in the Food Truck Frenzy Summer Community Center Takeover can contact Brian Saliba with special events at (702) 455-8838 or visit Clark County Parks and Recreation’s website at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.