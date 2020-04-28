1  of  3
Clark County opens cooling stations due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to heat warning, Clark County has opened at least four locations that are being used as daytime cooling stations for those who need a place to get out of the heat.

The sites are taking precautionary measures such as screening protocol, social distancing, and requiring masks in response to COVID-19.

The following locations are open April 28-30, (Tuesday through Thursday) as daytime cooling stations for those in need of respite from the heat:

  • Courtyard Homeless Resource Center -1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) Las Vegas, 89101 Phone: (702) 229-6117 Hours: 24 hours all days – can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash.
  • SHAREVillage Las Vegas – 50 N. 21st Street (north of Fremont Street) Las Vegas, 89101 Phone: (702) 222-1680 Hours: 8:00-9:00am, 10 a.m. – noon for hydration only.
  • Downtown Recreation Center – 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009 Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D Mesquite 89027 (west of Grapevine Road) Phone: (702) 345-5116 Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

