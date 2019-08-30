Clark County officials working to better regulate IV-therapy businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are quite a few IV-therapy businesses across The Valley that promise to help re-hydrate people after a night of partying.

While business is booming, is it the safest route?

Clark County commissioners are drafting an ordinance that could better regulate IV-therapy businesses.

According to the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, as many as 20 complaints have been filed against IV-therapy businesses in The Valley.

“The standard of care needs to be established in this industry,” said Jason Burke, founder of Hangover Heaven.

Most of the complaints filed involve unlicensed practitioners.

Burke is a licensed anesthesiologist, “I started Hangover Heaven in April of 2012,” he said. “We were the first IV hangover company in Las Vegas.”

Burke says he is all for better control over clinics like his.

“I’ve been coming here for the past several months. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to have that taken away,” Joshua Moran laughed.

The hope is that regulation will prevent infections like hepatitis.

“It’s a medical environment,” Moran said.

According to a research report by Global Market Insights, the intravenous market is poised to surpass $13.5 billion by 2024.

A basic treatment can cost around $200.