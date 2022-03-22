LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is currently illegal to rent a residential property for fewer than 31 days in unincorporated Clark County, including Airbnb’s, but that’s about to change.

Commissioners will be looking for feedback Tuesday in crafting short-term rental regulations, as Assembly Bill 363 mandates the county and cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas to adopt ordinances to comply.

The meeting to hear feedback will be at the Clark County Government Center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you can’t attend in person, you can tune in on Facebook.

The bill requires the county to create and implement rules regarding noise, with possible quiet hours or limits on amplified sound. This is to deter spots from turning into ‘party houses.’ It would also put measures in place around parking, where guests would park in designated spots.

Even if you’re not a homeowner, this impacts everyone living in the valley.

“There are some mixed opinions about short-term rentals in our community. Obviously those that are renting it out have strong opinions and want the rules as flexible as possible, so they can get some extra income coming up,” said Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller. “There are others who don’t want them in their community, and they want strict regulation.”

Many areas of concern include distance between rentals, maximum occupancy, and HOA consent.

For those who want more regulation of the rentals, measures like a ban on events, minimum stays, and a process to report violations are also important.

“People use Airbnb when they travel and they expect to have them available, but by and large people don’t want them in their neighborhood,” Miller continued. “We’ve got to figure out how to balance that, make sure we get the right approach here and craft the right policy.”

In addition to this meeting, there will be another with Commissioner Justin Jones on Thursday.