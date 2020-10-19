Clark County officials release Large Gathering Venue Plan Submission Guide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials have released its Large Gathering Venue Plan Submission Guide detailing what’s required before large special events, trade shows, conventions, and conferences can be held throughout Las Vegas and Clark County, and each of its cities

Under the governor’s “New Normal Plan” and Emergency Directive 33, representatives of venues planning to host a large gathering are required to first submit a large gathering plan for approval prior to hosting the large gathering.

Covered by this requirement are:

Events with a fixed seating capacity of 2,500 or more that want to host an event or gathering for more than 250 people. (These venues are capped at 10 percent of the venue’s total seated capacity)

Trade shows, conferences, conventions, professional seminars & similar gatherings and activities in excess of 250 people. (Such events are capped at 1,000 total attendees and or registrants)

According to the submission guide released, the baseline requirements, protocols and operating rules that must be included as part of a Large Gathering Plan can be found in the Governor’s Emergency Directive 33 and the Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings: Celebrations, Ceremonies, and Events.

The "Large Gathering Venue Plan Submission Guide" covers:



•Events with a fixed seating capacity of 2,500 or more wanting to host an event.

•Trade shows, conferences, conventions, professional seminars & similar gatherings & activities in excess of 250 people.#Vegas #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6i6wlYaZCh — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 19, 2020

The guide says the venue may be required to adopt additional safety measures that extend beyond the baseline gathering guidance, as determined by:

The Clark County Recovery Organization Enforcement Workgroup, which includes representatives from the County, each of the five local cities

The Southern Nevada Health District

The District Attorney’s Office

The state Gaming Control Board

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The state Attorney General’s Office

Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration

List of some of the Large Gathering Plan requirements:

The plan must address how the event organizer will confirm that attendees do not have any COVID-19 symptoms;

Designate a licensed or certified medical professional who must always be located on-site;

Designate a primary contact from the event organizer that will be responsible for collecting and retaining names and contact information for all attendees for 60 days following the gathering or event to assist the local health authority with contact tracing should there be a positive case identified from the gathering or event;

Complete and submit diagrams of the layout of the event, convention, conference, or meeting areas, as applicable, to identify the sections, pods, and other required seating arrangements as well as the ingress and egress points for attendees;

Identify how event registration and check-in will be accomplished to avoid crowding;

Identify the barriers, markings, or other elements that will be used to reinforce social distancing (such as stanchions or hedges)

Identify the staff resources that will be utilized for enforcement of face covering and other social distancing requirements, occupancy counting, metering of crowd access to certain facilities, crowd/congregation control, etc.

Identify the communication protocols with all attendees prior to arrival, upon arrival, and throughout the event; and

Identify the cleaning and disinfection protocols that will be implemented.

Please note, officials outlined that every Large Gathering Plan must be submitted to the Clark County Recovery Organization Enforcement Workgroup for review at least 10 business days prior to the event.

Upon receipt of the plan, the workgroup will forward it to applicable agencies to review and ensure it meets the requirements of local regulations and not place an unacceptable burden on the local health infrastructure.

The initial review process will be completed within 7 business days from acknowledged receipt, officials said.

Plans should be submitted to this email address: CCROEnforcementWorkgroup@ClarkCountyNV.gov.