Clark County officials host virtual town hall to assist community with housing issues during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helping you navigate housing issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic — that was the goal of an online event Monday night, hosted by Clark County officials.

Topics touched on during the virtual town hall included tenants’ rights, how to get rental assistance, and how to respond to an eviction notice.

Thousands of Nevada families are worried about having a place to live — and many have already been served eviction notices.

But at Monday night’s town hall, Clark County leaders said there is help available, but tenants need to take action now.

“I’m homeless, so I have to find somewhere to stay,” said one woman who attended the virtual town hall Monday night.

The effect of evictions is already hitting Nevada families hard. The state-wide eviction moratorium expired on October 15. But there are other ways to get help. Clark County leaders, along with Nevada Legal Services and the Housing Assistance Corporation, held an event Monday night to provide more information on available resources. They are reminding tenants of their rights, including making sure they file an affidavit within one week of getting an eviction notice.

“During that seven days, the landlord may not proceed with the eviction. Once you file that tenant’s affidavit, it basically preserves your right to a hearing,” said Heidi Foreman-Toney, a Tenant Rights Counselor for Nevada Legal Services.

In terms of getting financial help right now, Clark County recently launched a new website for the CARES Housing Assistance Program or CHAP. People who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can apply, but they must show documented proof of that hardship and meet other criteria. Payments will be made directly to the landlord.

The county says the most important thing to do right now is to go to CHAP.clarkcounty.gov and put your name in the system.

“Even if you have incomplete information, get into the portal, so we can do our work, and we’ll help you with your landlord,” said Clark County Assistant Manager Kevin Schiller.

Also available is the CDC moratorium, which can stop evictions through December 31. Tenants who meet all the criteria, which includes showing that you have used your best efforts to get help, must fill out and sign a declaration form and give it to their landlord, preferably by certified mail. Keep a copy of the form for yourself as proof. And now there is also a new safeguard.

“After you sign and send your CDC tenant declaration, you can file a CDC proof of service with the court, to go on the record that you have submitted this to your landlord,” said another Tenant Rights Counselor for Nevada Legal Services.

While the protection lasts through the end of the year, many are worried about what happens afterward. The county says they are planning for the next steps.

“We are right now working on budgets to support deposits on rental assistance programming, post-December 31,” Schiller said.

Again, the CARES Housing Assistance Program and the CDC declaration form are available. But it is up to struggling tenants to take the necessary steps to get the help they need.

Here is more information about the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program: https://chap.clarkcountynv.gov/

And here is more information about the CDC moratorium: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html