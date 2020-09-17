Clark County officials encourage residents to get counted in 2020 US Census before Sept. 30 deadline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just two weeks left to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, Clark County officials are encouraging any local households that haven’t participated to get counted as soon as possible.

The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census count is Sept. 30.

Officials say in the 2010 Census, Nevada’s population was undercounted with only 60.4% of households participating. Children under 5 tend to be the most undercounted of all Nevadans.

Since March, when people could begin taking the Census, 66% of households in Clark County have filled out their Census forms, with 55.4% responding online. The participation rate for Nevada is 65.6% while the national response rate is 65.9%.

“This year it’s easier than ever to participate in the Census online, by phone or by mail, and it’s one of the most important things you can do to help our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

“A complete count will help Nevada and our community get its fair share of federal funding over the next 10 years for schools, roads, health care, and other needs that will be vital to our economic recovery as we put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” added Kirkpatrick.

“We are happy to report that our participation rate is better than the last Census, but time is ticking to get the most complete count possible for 2020,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly.

“Data collected from the Census means funding for many community services over the next 10 years. We need everyone who lives here to be counted so we get our fair share of funding,” added Weekly.

The results of the Census, taken every 10 years, help decide how billions of dollars in funding is distributed to states and communities over the next decade, and are used to determine how many Congressional seats get allocated to each state.

Nevada stands to receive more than $6 billion each year over the next 10 years based on 2020 Census data. The funding helps pay for transportation projects, Medicare and Medicaid assistance, emergency services, job training, and a variety of programs for children including school lunches, health insurance, foster care and federal Pell Grants for college students.

“We are grateful to those who have participated in the Census so far, and encourage anyone who hasn’t participated yet to get online or call the Census Bureau as soon as possible to be counted,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, chairman of the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition, which initiated the Southern Nevada Counts effort. “The process only takes a few minutes and the results will be a significant help to our community over the next ten years.”

One person per household fills out the questionnaire on behalf of everyone who lives at the address as of Census Day on April 1, 2020. The questions ask for names, ages, birthdates and races of residents, and whether the home is owned or rented. By law, information provided for the Census is confidential and not allowed to be shared with immigration or law enforcement agencies or the courts. The U.S. Census Bureau is required to use census responses for statistical purposes only.

“We have a large and diverse immigrant population in Southern Nevada that needs to be counted in the census, so our community gets the representation and funding it deserves from Washington,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who also serves on the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition. “We want people to understand that the information they provide for the census is confidential by law and cannot be used against them in any way by any government agency or court. Census information is used for statistical purposes only, and a complete count is critical to Southern Nevada’s health and well-being over the next 10 years.”

The 2020 Census form can be filled out online over the U.S. Census Bureau’s website at www.2020Census.gov or by phone or mail.

The Census Bureau is operating toll-free language assistance lines in multiple languages including the three most common spoken in Southern Nevada:

English (844) 330-2020

Spanish (844) 468-2020

Tagalog (844) 478-2020

The Census Bureau also is offering American Sign Language support and has a toll-free Telephone Display Device (TDD) number of (844) 467-2020. Information about the Census is available on the Southern Nevada Counts website at www.SouthernNevadaCounts.com.