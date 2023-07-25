LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The homeless crisis across the Las Vegas valley continues to be more visible at the start of 2023 and into the hot summer months.

With continued resources on the horizon, Clark County officials are debuting their housing facility, The Navigation Center, for those on the streets.

What used to be a Motel 6 has now turned into a center for those experiencing homelessness. It’s more than a place to rest their heads, but a treatment facility to connect those suffering with long-term services to get them off the streets for good.

Penny Curiel recovered from being homeless and is thankful for the help she has received at the center. County officials created emergent transitional housing for those who are experiencing homelessness.

‘’I’m 56 years old and I can’t handle the heat anymore. so this place helps people to get on their feet,” Curiel said. “In 2017, I was walking down Nellis blvd with trash bags and now I don’t have to live on the street.”

Different from a homeless shelter, the center provides 24-hour mental and physical care. District E County Commissioner, Tick Segerblom is beyond thrilled about this facility that has been years in the making.

“It’s been a long time coming but we are here,” Segerblom said. “You know from the stories you’ve been covering, right now we are having an inundation of homeless coming off the strip and going into people’s neighborhoods and in the washes. A terrible life for them.”

The center provides 70 beds for those referred by the county’s “homeless outreach team” and can stay up to 30 days.

Director of Operations, Kristine Thompson, said additional help is also available after the 30 days.

“Each person that comes into this facility will be able to have their own bed and bathroom which would be shared with one or two people,” Thompson said. “We really just try to see what their whole needs are and what the reason like the barriers they are having with their homelessness and how we get them back into the community.”

The center works on a referral basis through Clark County and is in the early stages of development, but the hope is that several more will open in the next few years.

Twenty-two people currently live at the facility which only admits those 18 and older and does not accept families or pets currently.