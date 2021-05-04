Clark County officials applaud effort to vaccinate employees at Wynn, Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — County commissioners were upbeat about progress in the hospitality industry to vaccinate employees.

At Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting, two hotels were singled out for their efforts, and Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick hammered home the importance of getting vaccinations done.

“This has been a hard year for many, and we don’t want to have to do it twice,” Kirkpatrick said.

She said Clark County continues to be the “gold standard” for reopening.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom noted progress at Wynn Las Vegas.

“I don’t know if you saw it, but they actually got 88% of their employees vaccinated, and now they are able to open up at 100%,” Segerblom said. “So, that should tell the rest of the community that we can do this. As you know, we are trying to get to 60% by June 1 so that we can open up 100%. Everybody’s got to pull together. This is the next big event for Las Vegas.”

He added, “Let’s all vaccinate and get out there and open this place up, because the world is ready to come to Las Vegas.”

Commissioner Jim Gibson said the Cosmopolitan Hotel is also getting the job done.

“They have also achieved a significant — they are better than 80% vaccinated, curb to curb at that facility. And all of us understand that irrespective of what we feel about all of this, in the context of the political things that are going around, our economy is dependent upon getting ourselves safely reopened,” Gibson said.

“I think it is worth mentioning that we have had show producers — trade show producers and producers of the conventions that are the lifeblood of this economy and this industry — call and ask hotels what percentage of their employees have been vaccinated,” Gibson said. “They’re concerned, and want to come to as safe a community as they can possibly come to. All of us can do our part to really prepare ourselves for a really safe experience as we reopen fully, which is going to happen over the next couple of months.”