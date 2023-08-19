LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials are advising that widespread flooding conditions might happen today, Aug. 19 through Monday, Aug. 21 because of the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hilary’s impact.

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has issued a warning that multiple rounds of heavy rain over the weekend will make for hazardous conditions across Southern Nevada. For the most current weather information, visit the agency’s website.

“It’s important that our residents and visitors are aware of the serious dangers posed by flash-flooding as a result of the storm surge that is expected to occur this weekend in our region,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “We advise the public to please take heed of the warnings to not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades and to stay home from recreational areas like Red Rock, Lake Mead and Mount Charleston where roads and trails could wash out with little notice.”

Important flood safety tips include:

Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwaters, which are fast moving and can contain dangerous debris and chemicals.

Never drive through a flooded road or around barricades. It can be difficult to determine how deep floodwaters are and floodwaters can rise dramatically in minutes.

If you are caught in a sudden storm that may cause flooding it is usually safer for you to stay where you are and wait out the storm rather than trying to drive through it.

If you are driving when the storm hits, think about finding some ground higher than the street to pull onto until the storm passes.

If you get stuck in a stalled car, it may be safer to stay with your vehicle. Fast moving water, even only a few inches deep can quickly sweep you off your feet.

Emergency managers also recommend these key steps for emergency preparedness:

Gather supplies that will last several days after a disaster, including food and water. Prepare an emergency kit for your car.

Know the danger risks in your area. Check your insurance coverage.

Talk to your family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster, and how you will connect if separated. Choose a primary and secondary meeting place in case an emergency affects your home or neighborhood and designate an out-of-state contact for family members to call if separated.

These additional emergency preparedness resources also may be helpful:

For the most current weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.