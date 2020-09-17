Clark County official hosts virtual town hall ahead of election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public is invited to attend a virtual town hall Thursday night, hosted by Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The meeting will be to provide information and answer questions about the upcoming general election.

You can watch the livestream here starting at 6 p.m.

Questions may be submitted in advance to dkulin@clarkcountynv.gov, or residents may pose questions on Facebook during the town hall.

For the upcoming election, mail ballots will be provided to all active registered voters in Clark County. There will also be 35 in-person early voting sites and 125 in-person polling places on Election Day.