LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Homeless encampments can be seen all over the Las Vegas valley, and gone are the days when the homeless would migrate to just one area.

“We’ve got a real homeless problem here,” Jack Greene a resident in the east valley told 8 News Now.

Those in the neighborhood near Hacienda Avenue and Nellis Boulevard feel like the problem isn’t the people but the lack of housing.

“I feel like there should be more resources out there for them to get more help. It has increasingly gotten worse over the years,” Briana Doyle said.

Those experiencing it first-hand agree; such as Cassie, who has set up camp near the Duck Creek Trail.

She told 8 News Now that when she looked into the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center downtown, she was told she would only be allowed to stay for two days because of the lack of free space they had available.

“I’m hoping things will improve and the county finds a way to move those people to some housing; It’s a complex issue.” Julie Webster said.

Webster just moved into the neighborhood on Hacienda Avenue and recalls seeing tents set up on the side of the trail and road as she drives by.

“Originally I was really excited about the trail because I like to walk my dog, but I’ve been told by my neighbors that there are homeless people encamped in the wash, so it makes it a little less enticing,” she said.

With mental health being at the forefront of the homeless issue, District G, County Commissioner Jim Gibson shared with 8 News Now that the county is working on a first-of-its-kind opioid treatment center to help those who are battling addiction.

Other resources like, ‘Welcome Home’ and the ‘Navigation Center’ are also available to help those with housing.

The public can report homeless encampments by calling Clark County’s Public Response telephone number at 702-455-4191.